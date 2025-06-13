Left Menu

Conflict Clouds: Airlines Dodge Danger in the Middle East

Airlines are rerouting flights away from the Middle East due to escalating conflict between Israel and Iran. The closure of Iranian airspace and high alert in Israel have led to numerous flight cancellations and diversions, affecting global travel and airline profitability as fuel costs soar with detours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to ensure passenger safety, airlines worldwide are navigating new air traffic patterns to avoid conflict zones in the Middle East. Recent Israeli offensives on Iranian locations led to flight reroutes and cancellations, significantly impacting global air travel.

Amid escalating tensions, major carriers like El Al, Air France KLM, and Ryanair suspended operations to and from Israel. The reaction follows Israel's targeting of Iranian nuclear and military sites, prompting the closure of Ben Gurion Airport and surge in flight redirections.

The diversions, which affect nearly 1,800 flights, have resulted in increased fuel costs and extended travel times. Additionally, economic repercussions hit airlines' stocks and prompted concerns over rising fuel prices, as the Middle East route becomes crucial in light of closed Russian and Ukrainian airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

