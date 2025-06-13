Green Skills Revolution: India's Boost in EV and Green Energy Training

In a significant move to bolster India's green energy sector, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with Shell India, has inaugurated a Green Skills and Electric Vehicles (EV) training initiative. This groundbreaking program is designed to equip students and faculty at select Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in regions including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka with essential skills for the future.

The training program, rolled out on June 12, 2025, in partnership with Edunet Foundation, involves a multi-tier model. It offers a 240-hour advanced EV Technician course at four NSTIs, a 90-hour EV skills course at 12 ITIs with Shell-facilitated labs, and foundational modules at additional ITIs. This structured approach aims to foster a workforce proficient in EV systems, diagnostics, and safety protocols.

Highlighting the program's commitment to practical learning, specialized EV skill labs will be established in selected ITIs and NSTIs, providing hands-on experiences aligned with industry standards. Furthermore, participants will benefit from shell-DGT co-branded certifications and structured placement support, enhancing their readiness for the rapidly expanding job market in green energy and electric mobility. With India's push towards net-zero ambitions, including initiatives like the FAME scheme, this program represents a crucial stride in ensuring a skilled workforce for the nation's green transition.

