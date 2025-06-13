Left Menu

Green Skills Revolution: India's Boost in EV and Green Energy Training

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Shell India have launched a comprehensive program to enhance green energy and e-mobility skills across India. This initiative offers advanced EV courses, specialized labs, and placement support focusing on creating a skilled workforce in the burgeoning green energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:00 IST
Green Skills Revolution: India's Boost in EV and Green Energy Training
Officials of MSDE and Shell India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster India's green energy sector, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), in collaboration with Shell India, has inaugurated a Green Skills and Electric Vehicles (EV) training initiative. This groundbreaking program is designed to equip students and faculty at select Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in regions including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka with essential skills for the future.

The training program, rolled out on June 12, 2025, in partnership with Edunet Foundation, involves a multi-tier model. It offers a 240-hour advanced EV Technician course at four NSTIs, a 90-hour EV skills course at 12 ITIs with Shell-facilitated labs, and foundational modules at additional ITIs. This structured approach aims to foster a workforce proficient in EV systems, diagnostics, and safety protocols.

Highlighting the program's commitment to practical learning, specialized EV skill labs will be established in selected ITIs and NSTIs, providing hands-on experiences aligned with industry standards. Furthermore, participants will benefit from shell-DGT co-branded certifications and structured placement support, enhancing their readiness for the rapidly expanding job market in green energy and electric mobility. With India's push towards net-zero ambitions, including initiatives like the FAME scheme, this program represents a crucial stride in ensuring a skilled workforce for the nation's green transition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025