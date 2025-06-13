Left Menu

Enhanced Inspections Ordered for Air India's Boeing 787 After Tragic Crash

Following a fatal crash in Ahmedabad, the DGCA has mandated enhanced safety inspections on Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet with GEnx engines. This includes various system checks and maintenance actions to ensure safety and prevent future accidents. Reports of these inspections will be reviewed by the regulator.

In response to a tragic crash that claimed 241 lives, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered an intensified safety inspection of Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet powered by GEnx engines. This measure follows the accident in Ahmedabad, which was among the deadliest in recent aviation history.

The DGCA's directive encompasses comprehensive checks on various systems, including fuel parameter monitoring and cabin air compressor inspections. Additionally, a critical review of take-off parameters for Air India's Boeing 787 Dreamliners, operated by the Tata Group, has been initiated. The stringent safety protocols extend to all 26 Boeing 787-8s and 7 Boeing 787-9s in the fleet.

While GE Aerospace has pledged its support in the investigation process, the DGCA requires immediate action and compliance with safety checks, ensuring maintenance actions are closed swiftly based on repetitive snag reviews. All inspection reports are to be submitted for regulatory review as the probe into the crash and its causes continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

