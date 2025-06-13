Left Menu

Tragedy Casts Shadow Over Paris Air Show

Following the devastating crash of an Air India Boeing 787 that claimed over 240 lives, Boeing and GE Aerospace have canceled certain public engagements, including the Paris Air Show and an investor day. The event's somber mood affects potential aircraft orders and draws attention back to aviation safety.

Updated: 13-06-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of a tragic Air India jetliner accident involving a Boeing 787, which killed more than 240 people, Boeing and GE Aerospace have scaled back their appearances at public events. Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg and Commercial Airplanes head Stephanie Pope have called off their plans to attend the Paris Air Show to concentrate on the crisis.

The World's largest aviation trade show, scheduled from June 16-20 in Le Bourget, is now clouded in a somber atmosphere following the crash. Despite being the aviation industry's prime platform for aircraft orders, this year's showcase will likely see subdued activities and fewer high-profile announcements.

While GE Aerospace also canceled an investor day originally planned during the show to assess the situation, speculation around the crash remains constrained by ongoing investigations led by Indian authorities, bolstered by contributions from the NTSB and technical input from Boeing and GE.

