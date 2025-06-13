High Seas Tensions: Merchant Shipping Navigates Increasing Risks in Strait of Hormuz

Merchant vessels are maintaining their passage through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, even after Israel targeted Iran, sparking fears of further conflict escalation. The U.S.-led Combined Maritime Force confirmed that while traffic is uninterrupted, caution prevails.

Greece and Britain have advised ships to avoid the Gulf of Aden, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. Reports indicate that shipowners are choosing alternative routes to circumvent potential threats in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf.

The strategic waterway is instrumental for global oil trade, and any hindrance could severely affect economic stability. Shipping associations emphasize that threats to safe passage could severely impact the world economy, underscoring the importance of maintaining open channels.

