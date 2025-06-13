Left Menu

Clampdown on Gaza March: Foreign Nationals Detained in Egypt

Egyptian authorities have detained or deported foreign nationals arriving for the Global March to Gaza. Despite organizing efforts to pressure Israel to end its blockade, many activists faced detention. Egypt's Foreign Ministry emphasizes protocol adherence, while tensions rise regarding border access and international relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:01 IST
Egyptian authorities have detained or deported foreign nationals arriving to join a pro-Palestinian march to Gaza. Hundreds of international activists came to Egypt for the Global March to Gaza, an initiative to pressure Israel to lift its blockade on the area.

Organizers state that participants from 80 countries planned to march to Egypt's Rafah Crossing with Gaza. The Egyptian Foreign Ministry emphasizes that visits to the Rafah border must be coordinated with Egyptian embassies or government agencies to ensure safety and proper procedural compliance.

Groups of foreign nationals are being held at checkpoints, leading to sit-ins at key locations en route to Rafah. Security sources confirmed at least 88 detentions or deportations from Cairo airport, as new travel directives were implemented, impacting many international activists.

