Tata Group's Support for Victims of Air India Crash

In the wake of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India's parent company Tata Group has announced a financial commitment of Rs one crore to the families of those who perished. Campbell Wilson, the airline's MD and CEO, stressed that the company also plans to cover the medical expenses of the injured.

As efforts intensify on the ground, Air India has dispatched 100 caregivers and 40 engineering staff to Ahmedabad. Assistance centers have been established in major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and London, to aid the relatives of the victims with their travel and accommodation needs.

Wilson, who visited the crash site, reiterated Air India's commitment to collaboration with government investigations and providing unyielding support to affected families and employees. He emphasized the importance of resilience and professionalism as the airline continues its operations amid this tragedy.