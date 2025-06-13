Left Menu

Tata Group's Support for Victims of Air India Crash

Tata Group pledges Rs one crore to families of victims killed in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The airline deploys caregivers and sets up assistance centers for next of kin. Air India CEO emphasizes commitment to transparency, cooperation, and support for affected families and employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 22:14 IST
Tata Group's Support for Victims of Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the devastating Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India's parent company Tata Group has announced a financial commitment of Rs one crore to the families of those who perished. Campbell Wilson, the airline's MD and CEO, stressed that the company also plans to cover the medical expenses of the injured.

As efforts intensify on the ground, Air India has dispatched 100 caregivers and 40 engineering staff to Ahmedabad. Assistance centers have been established in major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and London, to aid the relatives of the victims with their travel and accommodation needs.

Wilson, who visited the crash site, reiterated Air India's commitment to collaboration with government investigations and providing unyielding support to affected families and employees. He emphasized the importance of resilience and professionalism as the airline continues its operations amid this tragedy.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025