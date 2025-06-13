Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad claimed at least 265 lives, including 52 British nationals. British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express condolences and offer support. Investigations are underway, and consular assistance is being provided to affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad/Newdelhi | Updated: 13-06-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 23:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating plane crash involving an Air India flight to London has left a toll of at least 265 dead in Ahmedabad, India. Among the victims were 241 passengers and crew, including 52 British nationals. Only one passenger has survived and is receiving treatment for their injuries.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, has engaged with Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering condolences and support. The incident has prompted a collaborative effort between the UK and India to establish the cause of the crash and assist those affected.

In the wake of this tragedy, the British High Commission has initiated 24/7 support for British nationals and their families. Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on the recovered black box to determine the flight's final moments, as both countries continue their cooperative investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

