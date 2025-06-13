Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Claims Multiple Lives

A devastating plane crash involving an Air India flight to London has left a toll of at least 265 dead in Ahmedabad, India. Among the victims were 241 passengers and crew, including 52 British nationals. Only one passenger has survived and is receiving treatment for their injuries.

British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, has engaged with Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering condolences and support. The incident has prompted a collaborative effort between the UK and India to establish the cause of the crash and assist those affected.

In the wake of this tragedy, the British High Commission has initiated 24/7 support for British nationals and their families. Meanwhile, investigators are focusing on the recovered black box to determine the flight's final moments, as both countries continue their cooperative investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)