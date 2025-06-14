Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions: Global Markets React

Oil prices soared and stock markets plunged on Friday due to mounting concerns over Israel's strikes on Iranian nuclear and military installations. The fear is that prolonged conflict could adversely impact global crude supplies and the global economy at large.

The S&P 500 fell by 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 612 points. Meanwhile, the oil market experienced notable activity, with U.S. crude prices jumping 7.4% and Brent crude up by 7.2%. Analysts worry that further escalation could lead to more disruptions.

Despite these tensions, analysts noted that similar historical conflicts initially spiked oil prices, which later stabilized once it became apparent there was no lasting supply disruption. However, ongoing geopolitical uncertainty continues to influence market sentiment and contribute to investor caution.

(With inputs from agencies.)