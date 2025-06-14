Left Menu

Weather Watch: U.S. Army Parade and Aviation Impacts

The U.S. Army anniversary parade in Washington, set for Saturday, faces potential rescheduling due to weather. Airlines are adjusting flights, with some considering Sunday shifts. A large troop and vehicle presence is planned, with significant air traffic rerouting and flexibility for travelers due to event-related disruptions.

Updated: 14-06-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 14-06-2025 00:57 IST
The Pentagon remains vigilant as the weather becomes a crucial factor for the U.S. Army anniversary parade on Saturday in Washington. Though no changes are confirmed yet, airlines speculate a shift to Sunday, significantly impacting flights. The White House affirms that, regardless of any changes, the military celebration will proceed.

The parade is set to close off extensive areas of Washington to vehicles, prompting airlines to offer traveler flexibility. United Airlines has issued travel waivers for Reagan National and announced extra departures and arrivals at Washington Dulles. American Airlines, meanwhile, adapted its schedule, employing larger aircraft and offering a travel alert for alternate day or route flexibility.

In preparation, the U.S. Army is dispatching 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft, including Apache and Black Hawk helicopters, to Washington. Iconic aircraft like the B-25 bomber will participate in the flyover. Given the restricted airspace, the FAA has enacted strict flight suspensions, prohibiting drones without special approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

