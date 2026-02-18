Left Menu

Spanish Airlines Clash Over Proposed Passenger Fee Hike

Aena aims to raise passenger fees to fund a €13 billion investment plan, prompting airline opposition. The proposed fee increase, approved by Spain's competition watchdog, faces resistance from ALA, which favors fee reductions, citing underestimated air traffic growth. Aena anticipates handling 1.6 billion passengers by 2031.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:41 IST
Spanish Airlines Clash Over Proposed Passenger Fee Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move to fund a €13 billion investment, Spanish airport operator Aena has proposed an increase in passenger fees—a plan swiftly rejected by airlines for the 2027-2031 period. This proposed hike, already approved by Spain's competition watchdog, seeks to raise the maximum passenger fee by 6.5% to 0.68 euros this year.

Despite Aena's assurances that the fee rise would keep smaller airports competitive, the National Airlines Association (ALA) has dismissed the plan as unjustified, equating to a 3.8% annual increase. Instead, the lobby group argues for a 4.9% annual reduction, claiming Aena underestimates the projected air traffic growth.

Forecasts from airlines predict a 3.6% annual rise in air traffic from 2027 to 2031, contrary to Aena's 1.3% estimate. Aena plans to triple its investments within the same timeframe, with at least €10 billion requiring government authorization, as Spanish airports are expected to manage up to 1.6 billion passengers by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

Supreme Court Seeks Cricketer Shami's Response on Case Transfers

 India
2
Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

Russia Urges U.S. to Rethink Naval Blockade on Cuba

 Global
3
Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

Empowering Women: Key to Climate Adaptation in South Asia

 India
4
High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

High-Speed Catamaran Crash Halts New Zealand and France at SailGP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026