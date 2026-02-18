Spanish Airlines Clash Over Proposed Passenger Fee Hike
Aena aims to raise passenger fees to fund a €13 billion investment plan, prompting airline opposition. The proposed fee increase, approved by Spain's competition watchdog, faces resistance from ALA, which favors fee reductions, citing underestimated air traffic growth. Aena anticipates handling 1.6 billion passengers by 2031.
In a bold move to fund a €13 billion investment, Spanish airport operator Aena has proposed an increase in passenger fees—a plan swiftly rejected by airlines for the 2027-2031 period. This proposed hike, already approved by Spain's competition watchdog, seeks to raise the maximum passenger fee by 6.5% to 0.68 euros this year.
Despite Aena's assurances that the fee rise would keep smaller airports competitive, the National Airlines Association (ALA) has dismissed the plan as unjustified, equating to a 3.8% annual increase. Instead, the lobby group argues for a 4.9% annual reduction, claiming Aena underestimates the projected air traffic growth.
Forecasts from airlines predict a 3.6% annual rise in air traffic from 2027 to 2031, contrary to Aena's 1.3% estimate. Aena plans to triple its investments within the same timeframe, with at least €10 billion requiring government authorization, as Spanish airports are expected to manage up to 1.6 billion passengers by 2031.
