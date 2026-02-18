Spanish Airlines Clash Over Proposed Passenger Fee Hike

In a bold move to fund a €13 billion investment, Spanish airport operator Aena has proposed an increase in passenger fees—a plan swiftly rejected by airlines for the 2027-2031 period. This proposed hike, already approved by Spain's competition watchdog, seeks to raise the maximum passenger fee by 6.5% to 0.68 euros this year.

Despite Aena's assurances that the fee rise would keep smaller airports competitive, the National Airlines Association (ALA) has dismissed the plan as unjustified, equating to a 3.8% annual increase. Instead, the lobby group argues for a 4.9% annual reduction, claiming Aena underestimates the projected air traffic growth.

Forecasts from airlines predict a 3.6% annual rise in air traffic from 2027 to 2031, contrary to Aena's 1.3% estimate. Aena plans to triple its investments within the same timeframe, with at least €10 billion requiring government authorization, as Spanish airports are expected to manage up to 1.6 billion passengers by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)