Kenya's Airport Strike Ends: Flights Resume After Agreement

The operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi, Kenya, are set to return to normal after a disruptive two-day strike by airport workers was halted. Following a crucial agreement with the transport ministry, operations are quickly resuming.

The strike had paralyzed operations at Kenya's main airport, leading to severe flight delays of up to six hours. Airlines had even advised passengers to reschedule their travel plans to avoid the chaos.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority, the prompt end to the strike was achieved through a return-to-work agreement with the trade union, which had pressed for enhanced working conditions, increased pay, and benefits. Transport Minister Davies Chirchir assured the public that the government is committed to the stability of the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)