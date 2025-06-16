Left Menu

India's Export Milestone: Historic Growth in Trade Figures for 2024-25

India's exports for May reached USD 71.12 billion, recording a 2.77% annual rise. The annual exports in 2024-25 hit an all-time high of USD 824.9 billion, with services leading the growth. The country's trade deficit widened to USD 94.26 billion, influenced by initiatives like the PLI scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:44 IST
India's Export Milestone: Historic Growth in Trade Figures for 2024-25
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's total exports, encompassing both merchandise and services, hit USD 71.12 billion in May, marking a 2.77% increase compared to the previous year, according to data from the Union Commerce Ministry released on Monday. Last year's total for the same month was pegged at USD 69.20 billion. While the merchandise exports dropped from USD 39.59 billion to USD 38.73 billion, the services sector showed a growth, increasing from USD 29.61 billion to USD 32.39 billion in May 2025.

The imports of goods and services into India were reported at USD 77.75 billion in May, decreasing slightly from USD 78.55 billion a year ago. This contributed to the trade deficit narrowing to USD 6.62 billion from USD 9.35 billion. During the April-May period of 2025-26, India's exports reached approximately USD 142.43 billion, reflecting a 5.75% year-on-year increase, while imports also grew by 6.52% during the same period.

The recently concluded financial year 2024-25 witnessed India attaining record-high exports of USD 824.9 billion, surpassing initial expectations of USD 800 billion and marking a 6.01% increase over the previous fiscal year's USD 778.1 billion. This achievement was largely driven by the service exports, which reached USD 387.5 billion, a 13.6% rise from prior figures. The government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for various sectors, including electronic goods, has played a strategic role in boosting competitiveness and export figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025