Left Menu

Luca de Meo's Leap: From Renault's Helm to Kering's Luxury Transition

Kering is set to hire Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, in a bid to revitalize the luxury group. De Meo's move to Kering sent its shares skyrocketing, while Renault experienced a decline. De Meo's leadership and turnaround skills could prove vital in addressing Kering's current challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:26 IST
Luca de Meo's Leap: From Renault's Helm to Kering's Luxury Transition

Kering, the luxury conglomerate behind Gucci, is on the verge of appointing Renault CEO Luca de Meo to lead its operations. According to Reuters, the move has seen Kering's stocks rise significantly, contrasting with Renault's shares which dropped following de Meo's announced departure.

Renault confirmed de Meo will exit mid-July, while sources suggest the transition to Kering could be solidified quickly. His appointment aims to rejuvenate Kering, which has faced challenges despite past successes, including substantial debt burdens.

De Meo, recognized for his turnaround expertise with Renault, seems poised to tackle Kering's needs. His potential departure marks the second high-profile exit in the European automotive industry recently, amid external pressures. Analysts view his background as an asset in revitalizing Kering's luxury appeal.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025