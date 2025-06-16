Left Menu

India Navigates Diplomatic Channels Over China's Rare Earth Export Curbs

India is actively engaged with China to resolve issues stemming from China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets. These curbs impact the Indian auto sector, prompting government efforts to secure essential imports. Diplomatic and commercial talks with China continue, aiming for a positive outcome.

India is making strides in negotiating with China over stringent export curbs on rare earth magnets crucial to its auto industry, a government official disclosed on Monday. The restrictions, affecting both auto and white goods sectors domestically, have urged India's leadership to seek expedited approvals for importing these critical materials.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal emphasized that China's measures are global, not solely affecting India. Consequently, the government is liaising with the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) to facilitate discussions with Chinese counterparts and diplomatically engage China's ambassador.

Barthwal expressed confidence in ongoing diplomatic and commercial efforts yielding favorable results, stating that India aims to ease import procedures under China's new licensing regime. This push comes as Chinese policies mandate special export licenses for rare earth elements essential in electric motors and other advanced technologies.

