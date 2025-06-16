Left Menu

Chandrasekaran's Rallying Call: Resilience After Air India's Heartbreaking Crisis

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, addressed employees following a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. He urged resilience, stressing the incident as the most heartbreaking of his career. Chandrasekaran emphasized determination and patience, awaiting investigation results as part of crafting a safer airline.

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman, N Chandrasekaran, addressed nearly 700 employees and leaders this Monday after an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The incident, termed as the most 'heartbreaking' of his career, prompted Chandrasekaran to urge for resilience and perseverance.

Highlighting the need for determination, Chandrasekaran encouraged the workforce at Air India headquarters and the Air India Training Academy in Gurugram to turn the tragedy into a motivation to build a 'safer airline.'

Chandrasekaran, reflecting on past challenges, admitted this crisis was unforeseen, stressing patience for investigation outcomes as a step towards recovery and improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

