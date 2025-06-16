Left Menu

Patna to Launch Water Metro: A Green Wave of Urban Mobility

Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the upcoming launch of water metro services in Patna, aiming to transform the city into a burgeoning hub for inland water transport on the Ganga. This initiative promises to boost cargo, tourism, and local livelihoods, marking a pivotal moment for sustainable urban mobility solutions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Water metro services are poised to commence soon in Patna, as announced by Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. This significant development is expected to propel the city into a central position in the inland water transport network along the Ganga.

With the state's assembly elections on the horizon, the announcement underscores the Modi government's dedication to leveraging river systems for cargo, tourism, and local economic benefits. Sonowal highlighted the commitment to clean and efficient urban mobility.

The National Waterway 1, traversing UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, is at the core of this initiative. Plans for Patna include two new terminals and a vessel manufacturing center. The project is anticipated to enhance local tourism, create jobs, and solidify Bihar's economic role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

