Patna to Launch Water Metro: A Green Wave of Urban Mobility

Water metro services are poised to commence soon in Patna, as announced by Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday. This significant development is expected to propel the city into a central position in the inland water transport network along the Ganga.

With the state's assembly elections on the horizon, the announcement underscores the Modi government's dedication to leveraging river systems for cargo, tourism, and local economic benefits. Sonowal highlighted the commitment to clean and efficient urban mobility.

The National Waterway 1, traversing UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, is at the core of this initiative. Plans for Patna include two new terminals and a vessel manufacturing center. The project is anticipated to enhance local tourism, create jobs, and solidify Bihar's economic role.

