No Land Compromise in Assam: BTC Chief Assures Locals Amidst Adani Power Plant Concerns

In a decisive stand against community fears, Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief Pramod Boro has pledged that no indigenous land will be sacrificed for Adani's proposed thermal power plant in Assam's Kokrajhar district. This assurance comes amidst rising tensions as local residents, backed by student bodies and social organizations, oppose the land acquisition.

During a crucial meeting with key stakeholders, including Adani Group's representative and Assam Power Distribution Company officials, Boro emphasized a thorough evaluation of environmental and industrial impacts prior to any project advancement. He assured comprehensive community consultation to address concerns and maintain regional peace, highlighting the project's potential to provide up to 10,000 jobs.

Protests have erupted following the proposal to transfer over 3,600 bighas of tribal land to Adani. However, Boro reassured that development efforts will prioritize the rights and fears of the local populace, committing to forward economic progress without disturbing the hard-earned peace in Bodoland.

