Tata Sons and Air India Urge Resilience Following Tragic Ahmedabad Crash

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has urged the airline's staff to use the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad as an incentive to create a safer airline. This comes as a high-level government panel initiates an investigation into the disaster, aiming to uncover the causes behind the tragedy.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, involved in the crash, faced additional technical snags and threats, leading to the return of multiple flights to their origins in the past 36 hours. Among the casualties are 270 victims, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. The painstaking task of DNA matching for victim identification continues, with 119 victims identified so far.

Amid the grief, Chandrasekaran encouraged employees to stay resilient, furthering investigations to comprehend the circumstances leading to the crash. Meanwhile, multiple agencies and the US National Transportation Safety Board are conducting parallel probes, with a focus on determining possible technical failures and enhancing future safety protocols.

