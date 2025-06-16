Left Menu

Tata Sons and Air India Urge Resilience Following Tragic Ahmedabad Crash

In the aftermath of a fatal air disaster in Ahmedabad, Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran calls for resilience among staff and aims to build a 'safer airline.' A high-level government panel begins investigating the crash that claimed 270 lives, as authorities work on victim identification through DNA matching.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons and Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran has urged the airline's staff to use the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad as an incentive to create a safer airline. This comes as a high-level government panel initiates an investigation into the disaster, aiming to uncover the causes behind the tragedy.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, involved in the crash, faced additional technical snags and threats, leading to the return of multiple flights to their origins in the past 36 hours. Among the casualties are 270 victims, including former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani. The painstaking task of DNA matching for victim identification continues, with 119 victims identified so far.

Amid the grief, Chandrasekaran encouraged employees to stay resilient, furthering investigations to comprehend the circumstances leading to the crash. Meanwhile, multiple agencies and the US National Transportation Safety Board are conducting parallel probes, with a focus on determining possible technical failures and enhancing future safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

