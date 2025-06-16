Crisis Talks in Gurugram: Boeing and Air India Navigate Tragedy

Boeing Commercial Airplanes' head Stephanie Pope met Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran in Gurugram, India, following a catastrophic crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, sources revealed. The meeting also involved Boeing's India President Salil Gupte, as both companies strive to uncover the cause of the tragedy.

The crash, involving a London-bound Air India plane, occurred in Ahmedabad moments after takeoff, resulting in one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent history. GE Aerospace executives including CEO Russell Stokes and South Asia chief Vikram Rai were also part of discussions, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

Boeing refrained from commenting specifically on Pope's visit but expressed commitment to supporting ongoing investigations. Meanwhile, the crash serves as a critical challenge for Boeing's new leadership, which is focused on rebuilding trust amidst ongoing safety and production issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)