Bomb Threat Causes Major Disruption for Lufthansa Passengers

Passengers aboard Lufthansa's Frankfurt to Hyderabad flight faced a 20-hour layover due to a bomb threat, causing significant disruption to travel plans.

Madhvi Latha, whose onward journey to Guntakal was delayed, expressed her disappointment. Venu, another passenger, shared his shock over the sudden turnaround.

The incident prompted an immediate assessment by officials, ultimately leading to the plane returning to Frankfurt to ensure passenger safety, stretching some layovers to as long as 72 hours.

