Bomb Threat Causes Major Disruption for Lufthansa Passengers

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was disrupted due to a bomb threat, leading to a 20-hour layover. Passengers including Madhvi Latha and Venu faced delays, affecting their travel plans. An ongoing assessment was conducted, prompting a return to Frankfurt for safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Passengers aboard Lufthansa's Frankfurt to Hyderabad flight faced a 20-hour layover due to a bomb threat, causing significant disruption to travel plans.

Madhvi Latha, whose onward journey to Guntakal was delayed, expressed her disappointment. Venu, another passenger, shared his shock over the sudden turnaround.

The incident prompted an immediate assessment by officials, ultimately leading to the plane returning to Frankfurt to ensure passenger safety, stretching some layovers to as long as 72 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

