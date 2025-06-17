Left Menu

Bomb Threat Diverts Indigo Flight for Emergency Inspection

An Indigo flight from Muscat to Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received. The threat was declared specific by a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The aircraft, carrying 157 passengers and six crew, is undergoing inspection before continuing its journey.

Bomb Threat Diverts Indigo Flight for Emergency Inspection
An Indigo flight en route from Muscat to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat. The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) reported the issue after the threat was sent to their official email.

The flight, carrying 157 passengers and six crew members, received the alert at 9:31 am. In response, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened and classified the threat as 'specific'. Prompt communication with relevant authorities led to the quick decision to divert the flight for safety checks.

At Nagpur airport, the aircraft is currently undergoing thorough inspection to ensure passenger safety. After the security checks are completed, the flight will resume its journey to Delhi as initially planned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

