Bomb Threat Diverts Indigo Flight for Emergency Inspection
An Indigo flight from Muscat to Delhi made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a bomb threat was received. The threat was declared specific by a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. The aircraft, carrying 157 passengers and six crew, is undergoing inspection before continuing its journey.
- Country:
- India
An Indigo flight en route from Muscat to Delhi was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur airport on Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat. The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) reported the issue after the threat was sent to their official email.
The flight, carrying 157 passengers and six crew members, received the alert at 9:31 am. In response, a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened and classified the threat as 'specific'. Prompt communication with relevant authorities led to the quick decision to divert the flight for safety checks.
At Nagpur airport, the aircraft is currently undergoing thorough inspection to ensure passenger safety. After the security checks are completed, the flight will resume its journey to Delhi as initially planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
"Will aggressively start our inspections on other e-commerce operators": Maharashtra FDA Commissioner on Zepto's license suspended in Dharavi
Crackdown on Counterfeit Seeds: Minister's Sweeping Inspections Uncover Deceit
Syria Opens Doors to Nuclear Inspections: A New Dawn?
Iran-U.S. Negotiations Set to Resume in Muscat
U.S.-Iran Nuclear Talks: Next Round Anticipated in Oslo or Muscat