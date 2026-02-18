Left Menu

MCD Launches Comprehensive Cleanliness Inspection Ahead of Swachh Survekshan-2025

Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan-2025, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has commenced a comprehensive inspection drive. This initiative aims to assess municipal zones' preparedness, ensuring adherence to cleanliness standards. Zonal officials are directed to verify facilities and implement corrective actions, aiming for high compliance in cleanliness assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:14 IST
Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan-2025 scheduled for March, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has prompted the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to initiate a thorough inspection drive across municipal zones. The initiative aims to gauge preparedness for the impending annual cleanliness survey, officials revealed.

The Department of Environmental Management Services (DEMS) circular on February 13 specified that the drive, running from February 15 to 28, will evaluate compliance with prescribed indicators. Coordination involves DEMS headquarters, private consultants, and zonal officers, who are tasked with assessing designated sample areas based on a shared checklist.

Officials reported on infrastructure challenges, noting that 73 out of 337 storm water drains lack proper screening. Meanwhile, 34 of 67 compost plants examined are non-functional, and public toilet maintenance is required. Zonal officials are encouraged to secure high scores in inter-zonal assessments and address any infrastructural shortcomings immediately.

