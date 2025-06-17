Hindustan Zinc Ltd's Ambitious Expansion Plan: Doubling Capacity with Rs 12,000 Crore Investment

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), a leading player in the global zinc market and a Vedanta group firm, is set to invest a staggering Rs 12,000 crore to double its capacity across its zinc, lead, and silver production verticals. The decision, finalized during HZL's recent board meeting, marks a significant expansion for the company.

As part of this ambitious 2x growth plan, the board has greenlit the expansion of HZL's integrated refined metal capacity by 250 ktpa, in addition to increasing its mines and mills capacity. This expansion, which will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt, is projected to be completed within 36 months.

The new project includes setting up a 250 ktpa integrated smelter at Debari, Rajasthan, alongside comprehensive expansions across their mining operations. With a commanding 77% share in India's primary zinc market, HZL's move aligns with the nation's growing economic landscape and rising demand. Recent financials underscore HZL's robust performance, with a 47.3% profit increase to Rs 3,003 crore in the March quarter of 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)