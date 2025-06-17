Air India Scrambles as Aircraft Unavailability Grounds Flights
Air India cancelled flights AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick and AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar due to aircraft unavailability and airspace restrictions, not due to technical issues. The cancellations highlight operational challenges faced by the airline, affecting travelers and showcasing the broader implications of airspace controls.
Air India has announced the cancellation of flight AI159 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick and flight AI170 from London Gatwick to Amritsar. These cancellations were attributed to the unavailability of aircraft, a predicament stemming from airspace restrictions and precautionary checks.
The airline was keen to clarify that the cancellations were not a result of any technical glitches, as previously speculated, but were rather caused by regulatory compliance and operational conditions.
Such disruptions pose significant challenges for the carrier, creating inconvenience for passengers and illustrating the broader repercussions of airspace management and airline operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
