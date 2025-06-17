Left Menu

Major Milestone in India's Bullet Train Project: First Rail Level Slab Cast at Boisar Station

The under-construction Boisar bullet train station in Palghar achieves a significant milestone with the casting of its first rail level slab. This station, part of India's first bullet train project, will feature innovative architecture and enhance connectivity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 17-06-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 15:06 IST
The Boisar bullet train station in Palghar district has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its first rail level slab. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL) made the announcement on Tuesday, noting the slab's dimensions of approximately 40 by 37 meters. This development marks the first of nine slabs intended to create a foundation for track laying works at the multi-level station.

NHSRCL, leading India's groundbreaking bullet train project along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor, reported the utilization of 1,070 cubic meters of concrete for this initial casting. The expansive project will require an impressive 8,000 metric tonnes of steel and 42,000 cubic meters of concrete to construct the station at concourse and rail levels. The station will span 425 meters with a total area of about 17,000 square meters.

With a facade design inspired by local Konkani fishing nets, the Boisar station, once operational, promises to enhance regional connectivity. Strategically located, it will serve the upcoming Vadhvan Port, Boisar, and Tarapur Industrial areas, as well as Tarapur Atomic Power Station and several tourist spots. The station will offer various amenities, including lounges, waiting rooms, smoking areas, lifts, escalators, and retail spaces.

