Kedarnath Tragedy: Aviation Safety Oversights Under Spotlight

The tragic helicopter crash near Kedarnath, which claimed seven lives, has exposed significant gaps in aviation safety practices in the region. Despite previous mishaps and investigations highlighting the risks, authorities have failed to implement crucial safety improvements.

The accident involved a Bell 407 chopper operated by Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd., returning from Kedarnath with pilgrims, including a toddler, onboard. This marks the fifth such incident in recent months along the Char Dham yatra route, known for its challenging weather and terrain.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's report advised urgent safety measures, including better weather monitoring and air traffic control. However, key recommendations remain ignored, raising serious questions about the existing regulatory framework and commitment to passenger safety.