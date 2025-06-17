Left Menu

Airshow Soars with Airbus-VietJet Deal Amid Tariff Tensions

At the Paris Airshow, Airbus secured a deal with VietJet for up to 150 jets, while U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy hinted at a return to zero-tariff trade in civil aviation. Meanwhile, U.S. tariffs on aerospace imports continue to challenge the industry, and airlines lobby for a tariff-free regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 19:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Paris Airshow, Airbus made headlines with a major deal, agreeing to supply VietJet with up to 150 single-aisle jets. This comes as industry leaders received a promising signal from U.S. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy about a potential return to zero-tariff trade in civil aviation.

Duffy noted the Trump administration's interest in revisiting the 1979 zero-tariff agreement, yet acknowledged the complexity of current tariffs. The U.S. aerospace sector, a net exporter, faces challenges with existing tariffs, further complicated by a recent fatal Air India crash and Middle East tensions.

Additionally, Airbus' agreement was complemented by Rolls-Royce's ambition to enter the narrow-body jet market. Meanwhile, Europe's defence sector is poised for growth, with Leonardo acquiring a cybersecurity firm amid military spending surges and potential expansion of the Global Combat Air Programme.

