DGCA Clears Air India's Boeing 787 Fleet

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced that recent surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet showed no major safety concerns. This follows heightened scrutiny after a fatal crash in Ahmedabad. The fleet's aircraft and maintenance systems comply with current safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has declared that enhanced surveillance of Air India's Boeing 787 fleet has not identified any major safety issues.

This comes in the wake of the tragic Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad last week, which prompted serious safety considerations. In response, DGCA had mandated increased examination of the fleet.

According to a statement issued by DGCA, the aircraft and their related maintenance systems meet existing safety regulations, ensuring no significant safety concerns for the 33 Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft operated by Air India.

