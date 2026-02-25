Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Unpacking the Air Ambulance Crash in Jharkhand

A Beechcraft C90A plane crash in Jharkhand resulted in seven fatalities. The aircraft lacked essential data recorders mandated for newer models, complicating investigations. Recent incidents prompted aviation authorities to enforce stricter safety measures for non-scheduled operators to prevent future aviation disasters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 21:32 IST
The tragic crash of a 40-year-old Beechcraft C90A aircraft in Jharkhand on Monday has raised serious concerns about aviation safety standards. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of seven individuals, including two crew members, highlights critical gaps in regulatory requirements as the aircraft lacked essential cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the requirements for such recording devices were not in place when the aircraft received its airworthiness certificate in 1987. This absence poses challenges for the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) in determining the cause of the crash, especially as the plane's maximum take-off weight was under 5,700 kg, exempting it from certain newer safety mandates.

In response to this and another recent tragedy involving a Learjet 45 crash in Maharashtra, which claimed 12 lives in total from both incidents, DGCA has announced stringent safety measures for non-scheduled operators. These include comprehensive audits and the implementation of a safety ranking system aimed at preventing future aircraft mishaps and ensuring the skies remain safe for all.

