Power Restored, Lives Rebuilt: Zimbabwe's Post-Idai Energy Project Lights Up Hope

When Cyclone Idai slammed into Zimbabwe in March 2019, it did more than claim lives and destroy property—it plunged entire communities into darkness, cutting off access to basic services and crippling local economies. Nowhere was this devastation felt more profoundly than in the districts of Chimanimani and Chipinge, where infrastructure was reduced to rubble, isolating over 300,000 people from electricity, communication, and emergency services.

A particularly vital lifeline—the 155-kilometer 33kV powerline between Middle Sabi and Charter—was all but annihilated, bringing life to a grinding halt. But from this darkness, a remarkable story of resilience, reconstruction, and renewal has emerged, led by a transformative energy project driven by strategic partnerships.

A Multi-Agency Response to a National Crisis

Recognizing the urgency, the African Development Bank (AfDB) mobilized a $24.7 million Post-Cyclone Idai Emergency Recovery Project (PCIREP), implemented in collaboration with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and the Government of Zimbabwe. Among the several interventions, the electricity infrastructure rehabilitation was a flagship component, accounting for $3.7 million of the total investment.

But this wasn’t just about rebuilding what was lost—it was about building back better. The goal: resilient, future-ready infrastructure that could withstand the climatic shocks of the 21st century.

From Wooden Poles to Weather-Resistant Steel

The project included the complete reconstruction of the 155 km powerline, as well as a new 12 km 33kV distribution line in Chipinge, effectively decoupling the two districts' power networks. In a major upgrade, vulnerable wooden poles were replaced with steel alternatives, and advanced installation techniques were employed to improve structural integrity during extreme weather events.

Support also included the provision of vehicles, tools, and equipment to the Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC), enabling faster maintenance response and better system management.

According to engineer Selina Mudzinganyama, who led the rehabilitation efforts, "We’ve seen a significant reduction in faults, and the infrastructure is now far more robust. Clinics, schools, and entire communities can depend on stable electricity once again."

Measurable Impact: Energy as a Catalyst for Development

The results are tangible and transformative. In healthcare, power reliability has directly improved service delivery. “Our vaccines are safe, our equipment works during emergencies, and our care has improved,” said nurse Patricia Chikandi in Chimanimani.

In education, restored power has reopened labs and extended learning hours. "Now we can use computers again and study at night. It’s a huge boost for our exam prep," said Chipinge High School student Farai Ndlovu.

In agriculture, smallholder farmers like Tsitsi Mutswairo are producing more thanks to reliable irrigation, while agro-processors such as Leonard Nyamukondiwa are meeting their business targets and increasing profitability.

Electricity Equals Empowerment

In Marimauta Village, the return of power has revived local entrepreneurship. Jacob Mukunukuji, a metal workshop owner, transitioned from diesel generators to clean, reliable grid electricity, enabling him to train apprentices, expand operations, and serve surrounding farming communities.

“Electricity has changed everything,” said Mukunukuji. “Now I train welders and metalworkers from local vocational centers. One of my trainees now runs his own workshop; another supplies window frames for housing projects.”

This grassroots revival is creating a ripple effect of skills development, employment, and local innovation—showing how energy access is a critical driver of inclusive economic growth.

From Crisis Response to Sustainable Growth

The project aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) and AfDB’s "Lighting and Powering Africa" agenda. By targeting critical infrastructure in post-disaster contexts, the initiative demonstrates how climate-resilient development can safeguard communities and prepare them for future risks.

Andreas Moyo, Development Engineer at ZETDC, noted a massive improvement in reliability: “Where we used to have prolonged outages, we now just have routine faults. Our response time has improved, and system integrity is strong.”

Jeremiah Mutasa, a community elder in Chimanimani, summed up the sentiment: “Electricity is not just about light—it brings life to our schools, clinics, farms, and homes. It gives us hope.”

A Model for Disaster Recovery and Infrastructure Resilience

Seaga Molepo, Power Engineer at the African Development Bank, emphasized the broader significance: “This project is a beacon for how disaster recovery and sustainable development can intersect. It proves that when governments, communities, and international partners work in unison, transformative change is not just possible—it’s inevitable.”

Today, as the lights shine once again across Chimanimani and Chipinge, they illuminate not just homes and streets—but a path forward for communities rebuilding from climate disasters. The restored power lines are more than wires—they are lifelines, connecting people to opportunity, health, knowledge, and resilience.