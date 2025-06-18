Japan's Export Struggles Amid U.S. Tariffs: A Brewing Economic Challenge

Japan's export sector faces mounting challenges as the nation grapples with the impact of U.S. tariffs, causing a notable downturn for the first time in eight months. Key automakers, including Toyota, are bearing the brunt, potentially affecting Japan's global trade footprint.

During the recent G7 summit, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba highlighted the persisting disagreements between Japan and the U.S. Despite extensive negotiations, the two countries have yet to reach a clear resolution, compounding the pressure on Japan's automotive industry.

In the face of economic uncertainty, Japan's major auto manufacturers have largely avoided passing tariff costs to consumers. However, economists caution that this strategy may not be sustainable in the long run, potentially impacting the nation's GDP and fiscal stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)