Tragic Wedding Return: Car Crash Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district claimed the lives of five family members returning to Delhi from a wedding. The crash occurred when the driver, possibly drowsy, lost control of the car, which hit a culvert, overturned, and caught fire, injuring one passenger.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:56 IST
Tragic Wedding Return: Car Crash Claims Five Lives in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident, five members of a family lost their lives in a road accident as they were returning to Delhi from a wedding ceremony in Budaun. The crash occurred in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, early Wednesday, according to police reports.

The vehicle reportedly collided with a roadside culvert, causing it to overturn and catch fire. Authorities suggest that drowsiness on the part of the driver could be the cause of the unfortunate incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh confirmed the tragedy, stating that while one passenger was rescued and taken to a local health facility, sadly, five others could not be saved. The investigation continues as bodies have been sent for autopsy and legal steps are being pursued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

