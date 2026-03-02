Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Rage Over Land Dispute Leads to Grisly Murder

A man in Basantpur Rudal village reportedly killed his family members over a financial dispute. The accused attacked them with an axe, leading to the death of his parents, grandmother, and sister. Police arrested him at the scene and investigations are ongoing, with a financial motive suspected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 02-03-2026 09:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 09:39 IST
In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered four of his family members in Basantpur Rudal village following a quarrel over money received from a land and jewelry sale, police reported Monday.

The accused, identified as Nirankar, purportedly killed his parents, grandmother, and sister with an axe during a heated argument. He also attacked his elder brother and himself, using a brick for self-infliction, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Durga Prasad Tiwari.

Police have registered a case and apprehended Nirankar, who was hospitalized due to injuries sustained during the altercation. Preliminary investigations point to financial disagreements as the trigger for the heinous crime.

