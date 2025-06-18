Left Menu

Volcanic Eruption Clouds Indonesian Skies: Flights Grounded

Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara erupted, prompting flight cancellations to Bali and closure of Maumere airport. The ash cloud, reaching up to 11 km high, led authorities to evacuate nearby villages. The eruption caused significant disruption but no casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flights to the picturesque island of Bali were either cancelled or delayed as Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara province erupted. The eruption led to the closure of Maumere airport and forced Indonesia's volcanology agency to elevate the alert level to its maximum.

International flights, including those from India, Singapore, and Australia, were severely disrupted. Singapore Airlines and its subsidiary Scoot cancelled flights, while JetStar anticipated further delays. Efforts to clear the ash cloud suggest skies may clear by nightfall.

Authorities evacuated residents from villages close to the volcano as ash blanketed streets. Thankfully, there were no casualties reported. Indonesia's position on the Pacific Ring of Fire makes it prone to such seismic activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

