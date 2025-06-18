Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: The Air India Dreamliner Disaster

A catastrophic crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner near Ahmedabad resulted in a decade's worst aviation disaster, killing all but one of the 242 onboard. The crash challenges Air India and Boeing, while investigations focus on potential technical failures. Families mourn lost loved ones amid ongoing rescue efforts and safety inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:30 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: The Air India Dreamliner Disaster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in ten years. All but one of the 242 passengers perished in the crash, which also killed at least 30 people on the ground when the plane collided with a nearby medical college hostel.

A CCTV footage captured the tragic incident, showing the aircraft's quick descent. The only survivor was Viswashkumar Ramesh, seated near the emergency exit. Families face the painful task of identifying their deceased relatives through dental records and DNA, as investigations into engine thrust issues and landing gear conditions are underway.

Indian aviation authorities are scrutinizing Air India's training standards and Boeing's technical compliance. With black boxes recovered, officials from international safety boards and Boeing conduct their analysis at the crash site, while Air India braces for heightened oversight after recent maintenance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025