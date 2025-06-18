Tragedy in the Skies: The Air India Dreamliner Disaster

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in ten years. All but one of the 242 passengers perished in the crash, which also killed at least 30 people on the ground when the plane collided with a nearby medical college hostel.

A CCTV footage captured the tragic incident, showing the aircraft's quick descent. The only survivor was Viswashkumar Ramesh, seated near the emergency exit. Families face the painful task of identifying their deceased relatives through dental records and DNA, as investigations into engine thrust issues and landing gear conditions are underway.

Indian aviation authorities are scrutinizing Air India's training standards and Boeing's technical compliance. With black boxes recovered, officials from international safety boards and Boeing conduct their analysis at the crash site, while Air India braces for heightened oversight after recent maintenance concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)