Birla Tyre Unveils New Brand Identity under New Ownership

On Wednesday, Birla Tyre introduced a revamped brand identity, featuring a new logo and corporate website. This marks a significant shift in strategy under the leadership of its new promoters, a consortium spearheaded by Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Refractories.

The Kolkata-based tyre manufacturer, formerly part of the BK Birla Group, is repositioning itself as a high-performance, innovative brand in both domestic and international markets. This transformation follows the company's acquisition through the corporate insolvency process. The newly designed logo, which includes a custom wordmark and a tiger symbol, reflects speed, power, and agility.

The tyre maker, initially established in 1991 under Kesoram Industries, was demerged without successful turnaround. The acquisition involved a Rs 347 crore resolution plan addressing a Rs 1,000 crore debt, with a liquidation value of Rs 335 crore. Now a wholly owned subsidiary of Himadri Speciality Chemical as of April 7, Birla Tyre is poised to launch integrated marketing campaigns targeting both digital-age and traditional customers.

