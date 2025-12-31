Protests Erupt in Kolkata Against Amit Shah's Visit
The West Bengal Pradesh Congress, led by Shubhankar Sarkar, protested in Kolkata against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit. The protestors accused Shah of being anti-Bengali and criticized him for allegedly disrespecting cultural icons. Heavy police presence marked the route as Congress supporters voiced their opposition.
The West Bengal Pradesh Congress, led by its president Shubhankar Sarkar, organized a protest on College Street, Kolkata, against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his city visit.
As Shah's convoy passed near Calcutta University, heading towards Thanthania Kali Bari, Congress members chanted 'go back' slogans and burned an effigy, expressing their dissent.
Accusations against Shah included being 'anti-Bengali' and disrespecting cultural figures like Rabindranath Tagore, claimed as 'Rabindra Sanyal'. The protest took place amidst tight security due to Shah's three-day visit ahead of upcoming state elections.
