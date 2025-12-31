Protests Erupt in Kolkata Against Amit Shah's Visit

The West Bengal Pradesh Congress, led by its president Shubhankar Sarkar, organized a protest on College Street, Kolkata, against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his city visit.

As Shah's convoy passed near Calcutta University, heading towards Thanthania Kali Bari, Congress members chanted 'go back' slogans and burned an effigy, expressing their dissent.

Accusations against Shah included being 'anti-Bengali' and disrespecting cultural figures like Rabindranath Tagore, claimed as 'Rabindra Sanyal'. The protest took place amidst tight security due to Shah's three-day visit ahead of upcoming state elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)