KEP Engineering Leads India’s Zero Liquid Discharge Revolution

As industrial pollution increasingly burdens India's ecosystems, Hyderabad's KEP Engineering is driving significant advancements in sustainable waste-water management. With over 550 waste-water treatment systems deployed, KEP is at the forefront of the transition to Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD), eliminating liquid effluents and bolstering resource recovery across 35 industry sectors.

The Indian industrial sector discharges approximately 850-900 million liters of hazardous waste-water daily, threatening public health and agriculture despite Central Pollution Control Board guidelines. ZLD adoption is not merely a regulatory demand but a strategic priority for responsible industry, emphasized KEP's Managing Director Malu Kamble, acknowledging partners committed to preserving India's vital water sources.

KEP's state-of-the-art ZLD systems, featuring technologies like Multi-Effect Evaporators (MEE) and Agitated Thin Film Dryers (ATFD), cater to diverse sector needs. The company's innovative MEE with CIGAR technology amplifies energy efficiency and reduction in emissions, aligning with global benchmarks set by countries such as Germany and Singapore.

Countries like China mandate ZLD for high-pollution sectors, mirroring India's water challenges. With the backing of the National Green Tribunal and evolving ESG standards, Indian industries are pushed toward sustainable transformation. KEP's real-time monitoring and remote services facilitate compliance and sustainability in industrial practices.

KEP positions itself as an enabler of transformative industrial growth, with a mission to ensure environmental and economic harmony as India advances towards its $5 trillion economy goal. Their blend of technological excellence and ecological accountability offers a sustainable path for industry expansion.

