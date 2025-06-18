Tanzania Honors AfDB President Adesina for Transformative Development Legacy

The Government of the United Republic of Tanzania has bestowed high national honors on Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), lauding his transformative leadership and unwavering commitment to Africa’s development. The accolades came during Dr. Adesina’s two-day visit to the country, which included the commissioning of major infrastructure projects and a momentous gesture — the naming of a strategic national highway in his honor.

Speaking at a vibrant ceremony attended by government leaders, diplomats, AfDB executives, and residents, President Samia Suluhu Hassan described Dr. Adesina as “a visionary leader, a tireless son of Africa who has dedicated his life to transform the narrative of the continent.”

Infrastructure Renaissance Under AfDB Partnership

Tanzania’s economic transformation is strongly intertwined with AfDB’s strategic financing over the past decades. Since 1971, the Bank has invested $9 billion in the country — and notably, over $4.73 billion, or 53% of total historical support, has been delivered under Adesina’s leadership since 2015.

Among the projects celebrated during Adesina’s visit:

Dodoma Outer Ring Road – A new 112-kilometer dual carriageway , now renamed the “Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Road” , circles the administrative capital, easing traffic congestion and enhancing logistics. The project received $138 million from AfDB , $42 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund , and $34.69 million from the Tanzanian government .

Msalato International Airport – Expected to be completed in 2026, this state-of-the-art facility boasts a 3.6-kilometer runway capable of handling large aircraft such as the Airbus A380. The airport is strategically located in Dodoma and will strengthen regional air connectivity. AfDB provided $198 million for the project, supplemented by $23 million from the African Development Fund and $50 million from the Africa Growing Together Fund.

A Continental Vision for Transport and Trade

Adesina also traveled aboard the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) with former President Jakaya Kikwete and Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba, from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma — a route symbolic of AfDB’s commitment to regional integration.

Through a syndication strategy launched at the 2024 Africa Investment Forum, the Bank is mobilizing $1.2 billion in partnership with Deutsche Bank, Société Générale, and others for a 651-kilometer extension of the SGR. This rail line will ultimately connect Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, bolstering East Africa’s transport and trade corridors.

“This railway line is a cornerstone of East Africa’s regional integration vision,” said Adesina. “It’s about modern, cost-effective, and high-capacity systems anchored on Dar es Salaam, linking landlocked nations and transforming Tanzania into a logistics powerhouse.”

A Tribute in Kiswahili and a Degree of Distinction

In a deeply moving moment, Adesina surprised attendees by delivering part of his speech in Kiswahili, Tanzania’s national language.

“Mheshimiwa Rais Samia Suluhu Hassan, ningependa kukushukuru kwa mapokezi yako ya upendo na ukarimu… Nimefurahi sana kuwa hapa Dodoma,” he said, earning a standing ovation.

A day earlier, the University of Dar es Salaam conferred upon him an Honorary Doctorate in Science (Honoris Causa). The Chancellor and former President Jakaya Kikwete described Adesina as a “beacon of integrity, excellence, and servant leadership,” commending his focus on inclusive growth, economic resilience, and pan-African progress.

Impact Across Key Sectors: Agriculture, Energy, Education

President Suluhu Hassan credited AfDB’s investments in agriculture, energy, transport, and education as game-changers for Tanzania. These include the development of irrigation systems, electrification of rural communities, and support for inclusive agricultural transformation, all essential to Tanzania’s national development agenda.

She stated, “Your visionary leadership has brought significant socio-economic change to Tanzania and across Africa… These projects are not just about infrastructure. They are about people — connecting communities, unlocking opportunities, and building futures.”

A President Moved to Tears

Adesina was visibly emotional upon hearing that the Dodoma Outer Ring Road would carry his name. His wife, Grace Yemisi Adesina, accompanied him throughout the visit, sharing the historic moment. To thunderous applause, President Suluhu Hassan officially announced:

“I have accepted the recommendation by the Ministry of Works to rename the Dodoma Outer Ring Road as the Dr. Akinwumi Adesina Road.”

Looking Forward: AfDB's Growing Role in Africa’s Future

AfDB continues to align its strategic priorities with Africa’s Agenda 2063, focusing on regional integration, infrastructure, human capital, and climate resilience. Tanzania is a flagship partner in these efforts.

In his remarks to university graduates, Adesina urged the next generation to pursue their dreams with courage and collaboration:

“Success cannot be achieved alone. Together, we will succeed and make a difference.”

As Africa faces critical development challenges and vast opportunities, Tanzania’s recognition of Dr. Adesina underscores the power of visionary leadership and transformative partnerships in shaping a better future for the continent.