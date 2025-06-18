Amazon India's Propel: Boosting D2C Success Stories

Amazon India has spotlighted the innovative strides of three startups by awarding them a total of $100,000 in equity-free grants as part of its Propel Global Business Accelerator Season 4. The recipients, namely Auric, ISAK Fragrances, and Fix My Curls, emerged victorious among a competitive pool of over 900 applications from direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands across 15 Indian cities.

The accelerator, which initially kicked off in May 2024, saw 54 finalists rise to the foreground. These startups, hailing from a diverse array of business models, benefited from the platform's promise of integrating them more effectively into the global market landscape. Notably, the initiative underscores Amazon's commitment to nurturing entrepreneurial spirit and innovation across India.

Building upon this momentum, Amazon is launching Propel Season 5, which will induct the top 100 applicants into an intensive two-month mentorship program. This forthcoming season aims to equip emerging brands with crucial marketplace insights and operational support, helping them navigate and thrive in international arenas. The cycle will culminate in awarding $100,000 in equity-free grants to the top three chosen by a panel of experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)