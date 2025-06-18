Left Menu

MP Urges Extension for Pension Scheme Deadline Amid Unresolved Issues

MP John Brittas has called on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to extend the deadline for joining the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) due to various ambiguities that need clarification. Key issues include death benefits, retirement procedures, and taxation. Brittas emphasizes the importance of ensuring clarity and fairness for government employees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:43 IST
MP Urges Extension for Pension Scheme Deadline Amid Unresolved Issues
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging an extension of the deadline for government employees to opt into the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Brittas cites several unresolved ambiguities necessitating immediate clarification.

Addressing the finance minister, Brittas highlights pressing concerns raised by the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers about the June 30, 2025 deadline. As the UPS replaces the National Pension System, unanswered questions persist, making it difficult for employees to make informed decisions.

Key issues include uncertainties regarding benefits for spouses, particularly in cases of death, disability, or voluntary retirement. The scheme's lack of clarity on taxation and procedural flexibility further complicates decision-making, prompting Brittas to call for a fair and extended deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025