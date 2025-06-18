MP Urges Extension for Pension Scheme Deadline Amid Unresolved Issues

In a significant development, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP John Brittas has written to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, urging an extension of the deadline for government employees to opt into the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Brittas cites several unresolved ambiguities necessitating immediate clarification.

Addressing the finance minister, Brittas highlights pressing concerns raised by the Confederation of Central Government Employees & Workers about the June 30, 2025 deadline. As the UPS replaces the National Pension System, unanswered questions persist, making it difficult for employees to make informed decisions.

Key issues include uncertainties regarding benefits for spouses, particularly in cases of death, disability, or voluntary retirement. The scheme's lack of clarity on taxation and procedural flexibility further complicates decision-making, prompting Brittas to call for a fair and extended deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)