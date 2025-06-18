Left Menu

Government Introduces Rs 3,000 FASTag Annual Pass for Seamless Highway Travel

The government is set to launch a Rs 3,000 FASTag-based annual pass from August 15, allowing non-commercial vehicles up to 200 trips on National Highways. This initiative aims to simplify toll payments and enhance travel efficiency, addressing concerns over frequent toll plaza transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance user convenience on National Highways, the government announced the introduction of a Rs 3,000 FASTag-based annual pass. Effective from August 15, the pass will enable non-commercial vehicles, including cars, jeeps, and vans, to make up to 200 trips on highways within a year on a single charge.

The initiative aims to streamline toll payments, reducing the need for frequent FASTag card recharges and easing congestion at toll plazas. As per the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, those possessing an existing FASTag will not need to purchase a new one to benefit from the annual pass.

Addressing long-standing toll plaza congestion issues, the annual pass will allow seamless travel for private vehicles on National Highways, while maintaining regular FASTag operations at state-managed tolls. The move is designed to promote efficient and cost-effective highway travel nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

