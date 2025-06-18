Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025: Reviving India's Vedic Spirit

In a ceremonious event that echoes India's rich spiritual heritage, the Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 was flagged off in Rishikesh, the Yoga Capital of the World. Spearheaded by the Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh in association with various organizations, this monumental 61-day journey aspires to revive cow-centered Bharat through a 10,000 km expedition.

The Yatra, a spiritual and cultural renaissance, traverses from Rishikesh to Rameswaram, spanning 12 states including Rajasthan and Maharashtra. With guiding figures like Bharat Singh Rajpurohit and Narendra Kumar at the helm, it seeks to reconnect rural India with its Gau-sanskriti while addressing economic sustainability and spiritual awakening.

Attended by notable figures in the humanitarian sphere, the Yatra is more than a call to preserve Indian culture; it is an appeal for constitutional recognition of Gaumata as Rashtra Mata. The journey underlines issues like veterinary service shortages and promotes a cow-based economy, aiming to transform lives across the rural landscape of India.