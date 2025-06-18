Left Menu

Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025: Reviving India's Vedic Spirit

The Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 embarks on a 10,000 km journey to reconnect India with its Vedic roots, promoting cow-based rural development and holistic living. Covering 12 states, the Yatra aims to bolster community resilience through cow protection and awareness, heralding a spiritual and economic revival.

A Glimpse of our efforts towards cow care and protection and raising awareness through Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 . Image Credit: ANI
In a ceremonious event that echoes India's rich spiritual heritage, the Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 was flagged off in Rishikesh, the Yoga Capital of the World. Spearheaded by the Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh in association with various organizations, this monumental 61-day journey aspires to revive cow-centered Bharat through a 10,000 km expedition.

The Yatra, a spiritual and cultural renaissance, traverses from Rishikesh to Rameswaram, spanning 12 states including Rajasthan and Maharashtra. With guiding figures like Bharat Singh Rajpurohit and Narendra Kumar at the helm, it seeks to reconnect rural India with its Gau-sanskriti while addressing economic sustainability and spiritual awakening.

Attended by notable figures in the humanitarian sphere, the Yatra is more than a call to preserve Indian culture; it is an appeal for constitutional recognition of Gaumata as Rashtra Mata. The journey underlines issues like veterinary service shortages and promotes a cow-based economy, aiming to transform lives across the rural landscape of India.

