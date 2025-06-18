Welcure Secures Lucrative Sourcing Deal with Fortune Sagar Impex

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has announced a significant mandate with Thailand's Fortune Sagar Impex Company, engaging in third-party sourcing services valued at Rs 517 crore. The initiative, disclosed in a recent exchange filing, will boost Welcure's financial growth significantly.

The deal follows a fee-based model, securing Welcure a steady 5% commission on the sourced goods' costs. An anticipated service income of Rs 25.85 crore is projected for FY 2025-26, emphasizing this as a high-margin opportunity with no extra balance sheet risks.

Fortune Sagar Impex will handle packaging, labeling, and regulatory requirements, allowing Welcure a refined focus on its core operations. Shares saw a 5% increase post-announcement, hitting the upper limit of Rs 13.74, further marking investor confidence.

