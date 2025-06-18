Left Menu

Welcure Secures Lucrative Sourcing Deal with Fortune Sagar Impex

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has signed a major mandate with Thailand-based Fortune Sagar Impex for sourcing and procurement services totaling Rs 517 crore. The fee-based agreement allows Welcure to earn a 5% commission, projected to significantly boost revenues and enhance its high-margin growth without adding balance-sheet exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has announced a significant mandate with Thailand's Fortune Sagar Impex Company, engaging in third-party sourcing services valued at Rs 517 crore. The initiative, disclosed in a recent exchange filing, will boost Welcure's financial growth significantly.

The deal follows a fee-based model, securing Welcure a steady 5% commission on the sourced goods' costs. An anticipated service income of Rs 25.85 crore is projected for FY 2025-26, emphasizing this as a high-margin opportunity with no extra balance sheet risks.

Fortune Sagar Impex will handle packaging, labeling, and regulatory requirements, allowing Welcure a refined focus on its core operations. Shares saw a 5% increase post-announcement, hitting the upper limit of Rs 13.74, further marking investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

