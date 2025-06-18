Left Menu

KriSHE Carbon: Empowering Women and Revitalizing Gujarat's Farmlands with Carbon Solutions

KriSHE Carbon, a startup in Gujarat, has pioneered a carbon-sequestering solution by teaching women farmers to convert cotton waste into biochar, improving soil health and reducing CO2 emissions. With support from SoilBox, their initiative enhances rural incomes and promotes sustainable agriculture through empowerment of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:00 IST
KriSHE Carbon: Empowering Women and Revitalizing Gujarat's Farmlands with Carbon Solutions
Rural Women Leading the Carbon Revolution with KriSHE Carbon. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the arid fields of Gujarat, a remarkable initiative by KriSHE Carbon is turning cotton waste into a climate solution, driven by the power of women. Launched between January and March 2025, the startup has educated women farmers on utilizing low-tech kilns to transform agricultural stubble into biochar, helping to sequester carbon and promote sustainable soil health.

The initiative has achieved significant milestones, training 500 women in biochar production, testing 501 soil samples to gauge health, and sequestering around 40 tonnes of CO2. With funding from the SoilBox program, KriSHE Carbon has provided these communities with the tools to halt environmentally damaging practices, such as stubble burning, and generate steady incomes.

Looking forward to 2025, KriSHE Carbon aims to empower 1,000 women farmers, expand its kiln network for greater biochar production, and engage with carbon credit markets. This groundbreaking approach demonstrates how effective climate solutions can emerge from grassroots empowerment, focusing on women's pivotal roles in transforming and sustaining agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025