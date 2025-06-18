Air India Grounds Flights Amid Safety and Technical Concerns

Air India has canceled a number of its international flights this week, citing maintenance, technical issues, and external threats to safety. The cancellations affected several routes, including those to Toronto, Dubai, and Bali, leaving passengers stranded.

In particular, flights AI188 and AI996, from Toronto to Delhi and Dubai to Delhi respectively, were grounded due to ongoing maintenance work on aircraft and technical issues that arose mid-operation. The flight to Bali was turned back mid-air due to a volcanic eruption in the region, according to Air India's official statement.

Air India's operational challenges follow heightened inspections of its Boeing 787 fleet after a related crash. With multiple cancellations, the airline is working diligently to provide refunds, reschedule flights, and arrange alternative transport for affected passengers. Regulatory authorities have flagged air safety concerns and advised improvements in the airline's internal operations.