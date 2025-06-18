Telangana's New Defence Expansion: A Call to BrahMos Aerospace
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urged BrahMos Aerospace to expand in the state. The CM proposed a Defence Corridor between Hyderabad and Bengaluru and assured support for BrahMos' expansion, highlighting Telangana as a key destination for defence investments. The delegation responded positively.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on BrahMos Aerospace to enlarge its operations within the state, highlighting the strategic advantage of doing so.
During a meeting with the company's leadership, including MD and CEO Jaiteerth R. Joshi, Reddy emphasized the establishment of a Defence Corridor linking Hyderabad and Bengaluru and underscored Telangana's existing defence infrastructure.
Positioning the state as a premier destination for defence investments, Reddy assured complete government support for BrahMos Aerospace's potential expansion plans in the region, receiving a favorable response from the visiting delegation.
