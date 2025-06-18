US Labor Market and Housing Sector: Signs of Economic Slowdown

The number of new unemployment applications in the U.S. decreased last week but indicates a potential slowdown in labor market momentum, according to a recent Labor Department report. Despite historically low layoffs, widespread industry job cuts have persisted, attributed to tariffs and a challenging economic environment.

Higher borrowing costs, introduced by the Federal Reserve to counter economic uncertainty from tariffs, have dampened the housing market significantly. Permits for future single-family home construction dropped, as builders are burdened by escalating costs for materials like lumber and steel, further impacting the sector.

Fed officials maintained the interest rate amid ongoing geopolitical conflicts, watching closely for economic fallout. The labor market showed tepid hiring trends with nonfarm payrolls adding fewer jobs compared to previous years. Economic indicators forecast continued caution in the coming months.

