US Unemployment Claims Remain Low Amid Economic Uncertainty

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to 245,000 last week, noted the US Labour Department. This reflects historically low levels, despite concerns over the national economy.

Jobless claims marginally decreased from the previous week's 250,000, defying economists' expectations that figures would remain unchanged. This stabilization of claims comes as the job market begins to show signs of deceleration.

Amid a reduced hiring rate, partly attributed to repeated Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in recent years, the labor market remains fragile. Simultaneously, uncertainties surrounding trade policies and potential inflationary factors weigh heavily on the economy's prospects.

