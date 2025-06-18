US Unemployment Claims Remain Low Amid Economic Uncertainty
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to 245,000, indicating a stable job market despite economic concerns. Recent trends suggest a slowing job market and hiring reductions, influenced by Federal Reserve rate hikes and trade policies. Future economic stability remains uncertain amid tariffs and inflation fears.
- Country:
- United States
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to 245,000 last week, noted the US Labour Department. This reflects historically low levels, despite concerns over the national economy.
Jobless claims marginally decreased from the previous week's 250,000, defying economists' expectations that figures would remain unchanged. This stabilization of claims comes as the job market begins to show signs of deceleration.
Amid a reduced hiring rate, partly attributed to repeated Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in recent years, the labor market remains fragile. Simultaneously, uncertainties surrounding trade policies and potential inflationary factors weigh heavily on the economy's prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Australia raises minimum wages by 3.5% as inflation eases
UPDATE 2-Australia raises minimum wages by 3.5% as inflation eases
MORNING BID EUROPE-Inflation to set the tone for ECB
Euro zone 10-year bond yields hit multi-week lows, inflation data in focus
Euro zone long-dated yields fall, inflation below ECB target